The 49ers designated McCloud (ribs) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

McCloud was a full participant in his return to practice Wednesday, his first since landing on injured reserve Dec. 9. The 49ers will have a full 21-day window to evaluate the wide receiver/return specialist before deciding whether to add him to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR for the rest of the season, but McCloud could be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams if he shows well in practice this week.