The Falcons signed McCloud to a two-year deal worth up to $6 million Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

McCloud has agreed to terms with Atlanta after spending the last two years of his career in San Francisco. The 27-year-old wideout was primarily utilized as a return specialist in 2023, returning 24 punts and 10 kicks for 428 yards. McCloud played just 28 percent of the 49ers' offensive snaps last season, catching 12 of his 15 targets for 135 yards and no touchdowns. He's expected to have the opportunity to compete for a depth role at wideout this offseason, most likely behind both Drake London and Darnell Mooney.