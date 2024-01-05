McCloud (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McCloud still remains on injured reserve for the time being, so San Francisco would have to add him to the 53-man roster before 4 p.m. ET on Saturday in order for him to be eligible to play Sunday. The 27-year-old was designated for return from IR on Wednesday and proceeded to turn in three full practices this week, so he looks as though he's fully moved past the rib issue that has sidelined him for the last five games. McCloud has provided most of his value to San Francisco this season as a return specialist, but if available Sunday, he could see an expanded profile on offense with star receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk both being candidates to get rested during the contest.