McCloud accrued 135 receiving yards and 428 combined return yards across 12 games with San Francisco in 2023.

McCloud overcame a broken wrist suffered during training camp to suit up as the 49ers' return specialist in Week 1. The 27-year-old still sat out five games over the course of the regular season due to injury, with Deebo Samuel and rookie Ronnie Bell handling return duties in McCloud's absence. The veteran wideout performed up to standards as a return man, chipping in 165 combined yards from scrimmage on offense. This upcoming offseason the 49ers may opt to have the cheaper Bell take over return duties while letting McCloud walk in free agency to save cap space in 2024.