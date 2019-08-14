49ers' Sam Young: Lands in San Francisco
Young signed a contract with the 49ers on Tuesday.
Young played a depth role with the Dolphins in 2018, and has spent time with the Bills, Jaguars and Cowboys in his career. The nine-year veteran will work to earn a reserve role in San Francisco.
