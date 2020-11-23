site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-sam-young-wont-face-chiefs | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Sam Young: Won't face Chiefs
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Young (knee) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.
The 11-year veteran's absence is a notable blow for the Raiders, given that he normally starts at right tackle. His absence could allow Brandon Parker to slot into the starting lineup.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read