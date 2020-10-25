site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Sam Young: Departs in first half
RotoWire Staff
Young was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers with a knee injury.
Young started at right tackle because Trent Brown (illness) is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Brandon Parker is expected to take over at the position with Young on the sidelines.
