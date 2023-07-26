Mitchell (hamstring) and the 49ers have come to terms on a contract, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mitchell's 2022 season ended when he was placed on injured reserve by Tennessee due to hamstring injury in December. His addition to San Francisco indicates he has fully moved on from that issue. The 31-year-old is an eight-year veteran and has tallied 290 tackles (240 solo), nine interceptions and one sack across 94 career games. He is looking to secure a depth cornerback role with the 49ers in training camp.