Mitchell (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers, John Glennon of SI.com reports.

Mitchell sustained a hamstring injury at some point in the first half, though it's unclear when or how this occurred. The 30-year-old will now have a slightly short week to work his way back before Saturday's contest against Houston. With three cornerbacks on IR and Kristian Fulton (ankle) and Tre Avery (concussion) both inactive Week 15, John Reid and Greg Mabin will have to step up into much bigger roles alongside starter Roger McCreary.