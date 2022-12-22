The Titans placed Mitchell (hamstring) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Mitchell was forced out with a hamstring injury during the Titans' loss to the Chargers on Sunday, and he had already been ruled out for Week 16 against Houston, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. Now, the 30-year-old cornerback will be forced to miss at least the next four games for Tennessee, setting the divisional round of the playoffs as his earliest possible date for a return. Mitchell has recorded 39 tackles, four passes defended and an interception while playing all but eight of his 378 snaps on defense across 11 games in 2022. With Elijah Molden (groin), Chris Jackson (undisclosed) and Caleb Farley (back) all on IR as well, the Titans currently have just four remaining cornerbacks on the active roster.