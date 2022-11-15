Mitchell recorded eight tackles (seven solo), three pass defenses and one interception during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Broncos.
Mitchell tied his season high with eight stops and picked off his first pass of the season in the fourth quarter, sealing the Titans' win. Across his first seven appearances with Tennessee, the veteran cornerback has recorded 32 tackles, four pass defenses, an interception and a forced fumble.
