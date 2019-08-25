49ers' Tevin Coleman: Held in check by Chiefs
Coleman ran for 19 yards on nine carries, adding one receptions for two yards during Saturday's 27-17 preseason win against the Chiefs.
Coleman figures to be the No. 1 guy in the 49er backfield upon reuniniting with Kyle Shanahan for a second tour of duty, but Matt Breida -- who averaged an absurd 5.3 yards per attempt last year -- has had a strong camp to this point and figures to cut into his workshare somewhat. Coleman is an athletic, crafty player who rates better than many starters at the position in terms of pass-catching acumen, but he struggled mightily to break free of tacklers in 2018, ranking as one of the least successful backs in the NFL after first contact.
