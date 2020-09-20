Coleman left Sunday's 31-13 win over the Jets due to a knee injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. He rushed 14 times for 12 yards and caught both of his targets for 28 yards before exiting.

After having his Week 1 workload limited for precautionary reasons due to the poor air quality in the San Francisco area, Coleman had more than half of the team's 27 carries as Raheem Mostert (knee) exited at halftime. If Mostert or Coleman can't go against the Giants in Week 3, Jerick McKinnon would lead the 49ers' run-heavy attack, with Jeff Wilson also mixing in.