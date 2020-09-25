Coleman (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier in the week the 27-year-old is expected to be sidelined four weeks after suffering the knee sprain during last Sunday's win over the Jets, so it's no surprise he won't be available. Coleman could be placed on injured reserve in the coming days, which would take him off the roster for at least three weeks. Raheem Mostert (knee) is also out, leaving Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson to lead the 49ers' backfield.