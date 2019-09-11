The Texans released Colvin on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This news comes as quite a surprise, considering the team just signed the veteran this offseason to a four-year, $34 million contract. Colvin will still get $7.5 million of his guaranteed salary this year, and had a decent game Monday against the Saints, playing 57 defensive snaps and logging five tackles. Now that the 27-year-old can hit the open market, he'll likely have some suitors looking to bolster their secondary.

