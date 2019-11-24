Play

Colvin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Detroit.

Colvin was expected to be active for the game, scratching Josh Norman in the process, but the team had a change of heart. The 28-year-old has played just five special teams snaps for the Redskins this, so his absence won't effect the defense. The team will role with Simeon Thomas and Josh Norman as depth cornbacks for the game.

