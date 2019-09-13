Play

Colvin signed a contract with the Redskins on Friday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

The Redskins need reinforcements in the secondary with Quinton Dunbar (knee) deemed questionable and Fabian Moreau (ankle) listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys. Colvin brings plenty of experience to the table, as he was a strong slot corner for the Jaguars in 2017. However, he struggled with the Texans last season and was a liability in coverage for them Week 1 versus the Saints, leading to his release from the team. It's unclear what role Colvin will have on the Redskins' defense, but with so many injuries he may be immediately plugged into a starting role.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week