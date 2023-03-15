Huggins (undisclosed) didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Saints on Wednesday and is now a free agent, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Huggins spent the entire 2022 campaign on IR after suffering an undisclosed injury during the Saints' final preseason game. However, the undrafted defensive tackle out of Clemson appears to be healthy heading into free agency. Huggins has appeared in 14 contests with three different teams (Eagles, Lions and Saints) since joining the league in 2019, totaling 19 tackles across 265 defensive snaps.