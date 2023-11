The Texans signed Bachman to their practice squad Wednesday.

Bachman spent time in training camp with Houston before he was put on injured reserve with an oblique injury in late August. He was subsequently waived with an injury settlement, but he's now back with the organization after presumably returning to full health. Bachman last saw NFL action in 2021, when he worked as a punt and kick returner while logging 29 offensive snaps over three games with the Giants.