Bachman (undisclosed) reverted to the Texans' injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

One day after getting waived with an injury designation, Bachman has officially gone unclaimed. As a result, he is now looking at spending the entire year sidelined unless both he and the team can reach an injury settlment once his health is back up to par. Houston has not provided clarity on the extent of the injury at this point in time. The 27-year-old was hoping to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster providing depth at wide receiver before getting waived/injured.