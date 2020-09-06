Hollins signed with the Vikings' practice squad Sunday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Hollins was cut by the Vikings on Saturday after he supplied two catches for 46 yards in five games for the club last season. It was reported earlier that the Eastern Illinois product was having an impressive camp, but he'll have to start the 2020 season like he did the 2019 season: on the practice squad for Minnesota.
