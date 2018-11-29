Johnson was released by the Broncos on Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Johnson was cut to make room for fellow linebacker Jeff Holland on the 53-man roster. In his only game with the Broncos this season, Johnson played 13 special teams snaps and did not record a single defensive statistic. The 26-year-old will look to earn a depth role elsewhere in the league if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

Our Latest Stories