Alexander Johnson: Let go by Denver
Johnson was released by the Broncos on Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Johnson was cut to make room for fellow linebacker Jeff Holland on the 53-man roster. In his only game with the Broncos this season, Johnson played 13 special teams snaps and did not record a single defensive statistic. The 26-year-old will look to earn a depth role elsewhere in the league if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
