Alfred Blue: Getting a look from Jacksonville

Blue is visiting with the Jaguars on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2014 sixth-round pick displayed little in the way of explosiveness during his five seasons with Houston, averaging 3.6 yards on 673 carries and 6.8 yards on 69 receptions while scoring 10 touchdown in 73 games. Blue at least does a good job avoiding fumbles, and his 225-pound frame theoretically could make him useful in short-yardage situations. He'll have a chance to compete for the No. 2 running back job if he signs with Jacksonville, as the team currently has just two players -- Dave Williams and Thomas Rawls -- behind starter Leonard Fournette.

