Alfred Blue: Let go from IR

The Jaguars cut Blue (ankle) from IR on Monday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Blue will now be free to sign with another squad once he's healthy. He had a consistent role with the Texans last year, rushing 150 times for 499 yards and two touchdowns while adding 20 receptions for 154 scoreless yards over 16 games. Blue could add depth to another backfield.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories