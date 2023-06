Tate was released by the Cardinals on Monday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.comreports.

Tate spent most of the 2022 season on the Eagles' practice squad before receiving a reserve/future contract with Arizona in January. The 26-year-old is best known for his time with the Bengals, with whom he appeared in 35 contests over four seasons, making 61 catches (on 118 targets) for 799 yards and two touchdowns. He'll now work to find a new opportunity.