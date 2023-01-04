Tate was signed to the Cardinals' practice squad Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Tate will join Arizona after being let go from the Eagles' practice unit Dec. 13. The wide receiver has spent the entirety of the season on and off of Philadelphia's practice squad, but he'll now provide the Cardinals with an additional depth option in Week 18. With DeAndre Hopkins (knee) and Robbie Anderson (back) both banged up, it's possible that Tate is elevated to the active roster for Sunday's regular season finale against the 49ers.