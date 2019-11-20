Play

Larkin joined the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 24-year-old defensive end was brought back in a corresponding move to Anthony Coyle being waived, a month and a half after Larkin himself was waived from the Falcons' practice squad. Larkin has yet to appear in a regular-season game, but for the time being he provides the organization with another developmental piece along the defensive line.

