Panthers' Austin Larkin: Ready to face Saints
Larkin (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Larkin will return from a two-game absence in order to suit up against the Saints. With Brian Burns (shoulder) inactive, Larkin could see a slight uptick in defensive opportunities.
