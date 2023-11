Seibert will sign with the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports

Seibert was one of several kickers that tried out for the Saints on Tuesday as the team prepares for the possibility of Blake Grupe (undisclosed) being unable to kick Sunday against the Lions. The 27-year-old Siebert previously made his lone appearance of the season with the Jets in Week 2, making his sole field-goal and extra-point tries.