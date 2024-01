The Jets signed Seibert to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Seibert started the season on the Jets' practice squad. He was called up for Week 2 against the Cowboys with Greg Zuerlein ruled out with a groin injury, and Seibert made his only field-goal attempt from 34 yards and coverted his lone PAT attempt. He was briefly on the Saints' practice squad before returning to New York to end the year. Seibert will have the opportunity to compete for the Jets' kicking duties in 2024.