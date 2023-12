The Saints cut Seibert from their practice squad Thursday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Seibert was brought in by New Orleans just over a week ago, as Blake Grupe was dealing with some undisclosed issue ahead of the team's Week 13 contest. Grupe was able to suit up in Week 13's affair, and he appears to be past whatever issue he had been tending to, so it's not surprising that the Saints have decided to move on from Seibert.