Bailey Gaither: Let go by Baltimore
The Ravens waived Gaither on Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Gaither signed with the Ravens in July, but he finds himself among a wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline. The 25-year-old wideout is still looking to make his NFL debut.
