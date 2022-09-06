site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bailey Gaither: Works out for Denver
Gaither (undisclosed) worked out for the Broncos on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Gaither was waived by the Giants due to a failed physical in late August, but he now seems to be back to full health. The 25-year-old has yet to make his regular-season debut in the NFL.
