Shaheen (hand) returned to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jay Cohen of the Associated Press reports.

Shaheen's hand seems to be holding up as he caught a two-yard touchdown pass in his return. Still, the 6-foot-6, 270-pound tight end isn't expected to continue this production as his snaps continue to be limited behind Zach Miller and Dion Sims.

