Bears' Adam Shaheen: Back on field
Shaheen (hand) returned to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jay Cohen of the Associated Press reports.
Shaheen's hand seems to be holding up as he caught a two-yard touchdown pass in his return. Still, the 6-foot-6, 270-pound tight end isn't expected to continue this production as his snaps continue to be limited behind Zach Miller and Dion Sims.
More News
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Getting right hand looked at•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Sees most duties on special teams in Week 1•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Plays mostly with reserves in Sunday win•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Catches one pass in Saturday victory•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Expected to have sizable role in offense•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Catches first NFL pass•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...