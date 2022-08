Shaheen has reverted back to the Dolphins after a failed physical voided a recent trade to Houston, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post notes that Shaheen was flagged for a preexisting knee condition, though he hasn't missed any time at Miami training camp. He doesn't seem likely to make the Dolphins' Week 1 roster and would've been battling for a back-end spot with the Texans.