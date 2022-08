Shaheen was traded along with a 2023 seventh-round selection from the Dolphins to the Texans for a 2023 sixth-round selection.

Shaheen played in 12 games for Miami last season, recording 12 catches on 16 targets for 110 yards. A 2017 second-round selection of the Bears, Shaheen has yet to make an impact on the stat sheet. He'll work to carve out a bigger role for himself with a new opportunity in Houston.