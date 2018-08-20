Bears' Adam Shaheen: Could still play Week 1
Shaneed has been diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain and has not been ruled out to play Week 1, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Shaheen is still undergoing further testing on the injury, but it appears that the tight end avoided a serious ankle injury. Expect an update on Shaheen's timetable to come at some point later this week.
