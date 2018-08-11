Shaheen caught three passes for 53 yards in Thursday's game against the Bengals.

Shaheen caught all of his passes on a single drive with the second-team offense, including a 29-yard catch and run on a crossing pattern. Despite the team having signed Trey Burton to a big contract, Shaheen figures to be a full-time player based on his ability as an in-line blocker. Although it's unlikely he'll be a starting-caliber fantasy option, he'll be a player to watch in the event he becomes a bigger part of the Bears offense than expected.

