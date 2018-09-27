Shaheen (foot/ankle) is making progress as he hopes to be ready when eligible to return in Week 9, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Although it's great news that Shaheen in on the mend, it's fair to question how much production there will be to go around in the Bears' low-volume passing attack. Until Trey Burton starts to be a strong fantasy performer, it'll be tough to see Chicago supporting two relaible fantasy options at tight end.