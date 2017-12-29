Shaheen (chest) remained limited at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota.

Shaheen apparently has some chance to avoid a third straight absence to close out his rookie season, though he also was listed as questionable last week and didn't end up playing in a 20-3 win over the Browns. Dion Sims and Daniel Brown split snaps at tight end in that contest, combining to catch just one pass on four targets. The Bears once again figure to lean on their rushing attack and Kendall Wright, regardless of Shaheen's availability. The rookie second-round pick will be expected to handle a larger pass-catching role next year.