Miller caught one of two targets, losing a yard on the play, during Thursday's 30-27 loss to Cincinnati.

Miller's lone reception came on a short pass from Mitchell Trubisky on third and long. He stayed in the game after Trubisky departed, but was missed deep by Chase Daniel. Miller offers some appeal in what should be an innovative Matt Nagy scheme, but fans will have to wait at least another week to get a better sense of what the rookie can be.