The 49ers released Miller on Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Miller spent the offseason and a lot of training camp with the Steelers before getting waived in mid-August. He subsequently found his way to San Francisco after clearing waivers and was competing for a depth receiving role with the club. The 28-year-old was unable to do enough to climb up the ladder and is now set to look for a new opportunity if he does not get a practice squad offer.