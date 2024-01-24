Miller agreed to a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Miller hasn't played an NFL game since 2021, when he recorded a two-yard reception during his lone appearance with Steelers. The 29-year-old wideout has had stints in the Colts and 49ers organizations over the past two seasons but was never added to the 53-man roster or elevated from the practice squad. He's now set to join the Chiefs for their offseason program and will look to compete for a roster spot throughout training camp and the preseason.