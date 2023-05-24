Miller (shoulder) was spotted returning punts during Tuesday's practice, Noah Strackbein of SI.com reports.
Miller, who missed the entire 2022 season with a shoulder injury suffered in training camp, appears to be healthy again. The 2018 second-round pick spent the first three years of his career with Chicago before being traded to Houston, finally landing in Pittsburgh after being cut by the Texans. Over the course of his career, the wideout has accumulated 1,589 receiving yards on 140 receptions with 12 touchdowns. The last productive season he had was in 2020 though, where he caught 49 balls for 489 yards and two touchdowns, only playing in three games since then. As the coming campaign approaches, Miller is slated to compete with Allen Robinson, Gunner Olszewski, Calvin Austin and Miles Boykin for a role in the offense behind top wideout options Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.
