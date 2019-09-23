Massie (illness) won't play in Monday's matchup with the Redskins, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

As Garafolo notes, it's unclear when Massie's vertigo popped up today, but it's seemingly serious enough to keep him out of Monday's game. Cornelius Lucas likely will start at right tackle in Massie's absence.

