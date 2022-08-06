With Teven Jenkins (undisclosed) missing practice, Jones has taken most of the first-team reps at left tackle, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

It's unclear as to whether Jenkins' absence is injury related or if it's due to a disagreement with the coaching staff. Regardless, Jones has seen most of the work with the starters, though Riley Reiff has been working at both left and right tackle. Should Jenkins miss time, it would seem that Jones is competing with Reiff to be the starter at left tackle.