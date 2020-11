Santos connected on all three of his field-goal attempts in Chicago's 26-23 overtime loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Santos drilled a field-goal at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime while tying his season high with 11 points. Although he's posted at least eight points in three of his last four games, he also has a pair of performances with fewer than five points, making him an inconsistent fantasy option with a low scoring floor.