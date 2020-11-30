Trevathan notched 10 tackles in Chicago's 41-25 loss of the Packers on Sunday.
Trevathan was easily Chicago's most active producer from their front seven, as he posted his second double-digit tackle performance of the season. Although he hasn't shown the consistent upside from earlier in his career, he's recorded at least eight stops in five of his last seven games, giving him a solid weekly scoring floor.
