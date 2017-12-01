Bush (ankle) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Bush will play a high defensive snap count if he can play Sunday, since Adrian Amos (hamstring) is doubtful. The second-year pro played six games as a full-time safety last season, accruing 20 tackles (15 solo) and one pass breakup, so even if he does play, Bush carries a low ceiling.