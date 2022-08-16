O'Shaughnessy (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
After missing last week's game due to the undisclosed injury, O'Shaughnessy's return to practice may put him on track to appear in Thursday's preseason game against the Seahawks.
